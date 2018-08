× Severe thunderstorms still packing a punch as the reach the Chicago Metro area

MESOSCALE DISCUSSION 1386 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 0954 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 AREAS AFFECTED...PORTIONS OF NORTHERN/CENTRAL IL...NORTHERN IN...AND SOUTHWESTERN LOWER MI CONCERNING...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 357...359... VALID 290254Z - 290400Z THE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 357, 359 CONTINUES. SUMMARY...AN ISOLATED STRONG TO LOCALLY DAMAGING WIND THREAT CONTINUES ACROSS WW 357/359. ADDITIONAL DOWNSTREAM WATCH ISSUANCE INTO NORTHERN IN AND SOUTHERN LOWER MI WILL PROBABLY NOT BE NEEDED. DISCUSSION...TWO SEPARATE CLUSTERS OF THUNDERSTORMS ARE ONGOING ACROSS NORTHERN/CENTRAL IL AS OF 0250Z. ONE OF THESE CLUSTERS WILL IMPACT THE CHICAGO METRO AREA OVER THE NEXT HOUR OR SO, WITH MAINLY A STRONG TO LOCALLY DAMAGING WIND THREAT. A MEASURED 59 MPH WIND GUST OCCURRED AT THE DUPAGE AIRPORT IN IL AT 0237Z. AN INCREASE IN RADAR REFLECTIVITY ALOFT HAS RECENTLY BEEN NOTED WITH A CELL EMBEDDED WITHIN THE SOUTHERN PORTION OF THE LINE. WITH AROUND 35-45 KT OF EFFECTIVE BULK SHEAR PRESENT, SOME UPDRAFT ROTATION MAY OCCUR WITH THIS EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORM, WITH PERHAPS AN ISOLATED HAIL THREAT. FARTHER SOUTH, ANOTHER CLUSTER IS MOVING EASTWARD AT 40-45 KT ACROSS WEST-CENTRAL INTO CENTRAL IL. RECENT RADAR VELOCITY SIGNATURE FROM KILX SHOWS STRONG (50-60+ KT) INBOUND VELOCITIES AROUND 5000 FT AGL. THESE WINDS MAY NOT BE FULLY REACHING THE SURFACE GIVEN DIURNAL COOLING AND AT LEAST SOME DECOUPLING OF THE BOUNDARY LAYER. STILL, A MODERATELY UNSTABLE AIRMASS RESIDES DOWNSTREAM OF THE ONGOING CONVECTION, AND STRONG TO SEVERE WINDS SHOULD REMAIN POSSIBLE FOR THE NEXT HOUR OR TWO. THE LONGER-TERM EVOLUTION OF BOTH OF THESE CLUSTERS REMAINS SOMEWHAT UNCERTAIN, BUT THERE WILL PROBABLY BE A TENDENCY FOR THEM TO WEAKEN WITH EASTWARD EXTENT AS CONVECTIVE INHIBITION CONTINUES TO INCREASE, AND THE COMPOSITE OUTFLOW FROM FROM BOTH CLUSTERS SAGS SOUTHWARD INTO A WEAKER SHEAR ENVIRONMENT WITH TIME. CURRENT RADAR AND MESOSCALE TRENDS SUGGEST THE OVERALL SEVERE THREAT WILL PROBABLY REMAIN TOO ISOLATED TO JUSTIFY ADDITIONAL SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUANCE IN NORTHERN IN AND SOUTHERN LOWER MI.