× Severe thunderstorms racing east across northwest Illinois- Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for portions of La Salle, Lee and Ogle counties in north central Illinois

Severe thunderstorms packing winds of 60-70 mph and higher along with torrential rains are racing east towards the Chicago area. They have of history of damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 745 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 845 PM CDT * AT 745 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES NORTH OF FULTON TO NEAR TAMPICO TO NEAR ANNAWAN, MOVING EAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OTTAWA, DIXON, ROCHELLE, MENDOTA, OREGON, MOUNT MORRIS, WALTON, LA SALLE, BYRON, AMBOY, POLO, EARLVILLE, FORRESTON, NORTH UTICA, HILLCREST, STILLMAN VALLEY, FRANKLIN GROVE, ASHTON, PAW PAW AND NAPLATE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 58 AND 101. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 73 AND 90. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 45 AND 79. THIS INCLUDES... CASTLE ROCK STATE PARK, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LOWDEN STATE PARK, OGLE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, SAUK VALLEY COLLEGE, TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WHITE PINES STATE PARK.