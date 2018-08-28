Severe thunderstorm watch likely to be issued soon for much of the Chicago area as severe storms race east from Iowa

Posted 7:15 PM, August 28, 2018, by 
Mesoscale Discussion 1384
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0705 PM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

   Areas affected...Northern Illinois...far southern Wisconsin and far
   northwest Indiana

   Concerning...Severe potential...Watch likely 

   Valid 290005Z - 290100Z

   Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent

   SUMMARY...A severe thunderstorm watch will likely be needed
   downstream of severe thunderstorm watch 357. The primary threat will
   be damaging winds from a line of storms moving toward the area.

   DISCUSSION...A well organized bowing segment in east central Iowa
   has recently produced winds of 83 mph in Iowa City, Iowa. This bow
   will move through Davenport in the next 30 minutes and then continue
   east across northern Illinois. This area had been stabilized by
   earlier convection, but this area has recovered somewhat over the
   past few hours. Therefore, there is likely enough instability to
   support a continued wind damage threat from this bowing segment,
   albeit likely less intense than it has been in eastern Iowa where
   the thermodynamic environment is more favorable. South of the apex
   of this bow, the organized severe wind threat will likely be less,
   but additional storm development in a highly unstable airmass will
   support at least some threat of large hail and damaging winds. The
   low-level jet is starting to strengthen per regional VWP sites which
   will elongate the low-level hodograph and may briefly increase the
   tornado threat, especially north of the apex of the bow. However,
   the primary threat is expected to remain damaging straight line
   winds.