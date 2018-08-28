× Severe thunderstorm watch likely to be issued soon for much of the Chicago area as severe storms race east from Iowa

Mesoscale Discussion 1384 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0705 PM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018 Areas affected...Northern Illinois...far southern Wisconsin and far northwest Indiana Concerning...Severe potential...Watch likely Valid 290005Z - 290100Z Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent SUMMARY...A severe thunderstorm watch will likely be needed downstream of severe thunderstorm watch 357. The primary threat will be damaging winds from a line of storms moving toward the area. DISCUSSION...A well organized bowing segment in east central Iowa has recently produced winds of 83 mph in Iowa City, Iowa. This bow will move through Davenport in the next 30 minutes and then continue east across northern Illinois. This area had been stabilized by earlier convection, but this area has recovered somewhat over the past few hours. Therefore, there is likely enough instability to support a continued wind damage threat from this bowing segment, albeit likely less intense than it has been in eastern Iowa where the thermodynamic environment is more favorable. South of the apex of this bow, the organized severe wind threat will likely be less, but additional storm development in a highly unstable airmass will support at least some threat of large hail and damaging winds. The low-level jet is starting to strengthen per regional VWP sites which will elongate the low-level hodograph and may briefly increase the tornado threat, especially north of the apex of the bow. However, the primary threat is expected to remain damaging straight line winds.