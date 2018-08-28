Severe thunderstorm watch #359 has just been issued for the entire Chicago Metro area- Valid until midnight

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 359
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
730 PM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Northeastern Illinois
Extreme northwestern Indiana
Lake Michigan
* Effective this Tuesday night from 730 PM until Midnight CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...A well-developed bow echo (now crossing the Mississippi
River from Iowa into northwestern Illinois) should persist for
another few hours while moving across northern/northeastern
Illinois, immediately north of a residual outflow boundary. The
bowing segment will be accompanied by a continued threat for
damaging winds, and perhaps some hail with the strongest embedded
updrafts.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45
statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles southwest of
Rockford IL to 90 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 359
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL
737 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
359 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DEKALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
LAKE IN PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, CHICAGO, DEKALB, DIXON,
DOUGLAS PARK, GARY, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, MORRIS, OREGON, OSWEGO,
OTTAWA, VALPARAISO, AND WHEATON.
THIS WATCH ALSO INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR
WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND
NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR
CALUMET HARBOR TO GARY GARY TO BURNS HARBOR
BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY
LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5 NM
OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE
LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR IL TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5 NM
OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE