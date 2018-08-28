× Severe thunderstorm watch #359 has just been issued for the entire Chicago Metro area- Valid until midnight

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 359 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 730 PM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeastern Illinois Extreme northwestern Indiana Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday night from 730 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A well-developed bow echo (now crossing the Mississippi River from Iowa into northwestern Illinois) should persist for another few hours while moving across northern/northeastern Illinois, immediately north of a residual outflow boundary. The bowing segment will be accompanied by a continued threat for damaging winds, and perhaps some hail with the strongest embedded updrafts. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles southwest of Rockford IL to 90 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 359 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 737 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 359 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DEKALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA LAKE IN PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, CHICAGO, DEKALB, DIXON, DOUGLAS PARK, GARY, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, MORRIS, OREGON, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, VALPARAISO, AND WHEATON. THIS WATCH ALSO INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR CALUMET HARBOR TO GARY GARY TO BURNS HARBOR BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5 NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR IL TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5 NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE