Severe thunderstorm watch #359 has just been issued for the entire Chicago Metro area- Valid until midnight

Posted 7:36 PM, August 28, 2018, by , Updated at 07:39PM, August 28, 2018 
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 359
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   730 PM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeastern Illinois
     Extreme northwestern Indiana
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Tuesday night from 730 PM until Midnight CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible



   SUMMARY...A well-developed bow echo (now crossing the Mississippi
   River from Iowa into northwestern Illinois) should persist for
   another few hours while moving across northern/northeastern
   Illinois, immediately north of a residual outflow boundary.  The
   bowing segment will be accompanied by a continued threat for
   damaging winds, and perhaps some hail with the strongest embedded
   updrafts.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45
   statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles southwest of
   Rockford IL to 90 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.


WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 359
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL
737 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
359 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DEKALB                LA SALLE             
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO            



IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY               
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL              
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL                 

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER                

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, CHICAGO, DEKALB, DIXON, 
DOUGLAS PARK, GARY, HUMBOLDT PARK, HYDE PARK, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, 
LAKEVIEW, LINCOLN PARK, LOGAN SQUARE, MORRIS, OREGON, OSWEGO, 
OTTAWA, VALPARAISO, AND WHEATON.

THIS WATCH ALSO INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR          
WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND         
NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR          
CALUMET HARBOR TO GARY                      GARY TO BURNS HARBOR 
BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY               
LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5 NM
OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE      
LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WILMETTE HARBOR IL TO MICHIGAN CITY IN 5 NM
OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE