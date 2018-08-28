Severe storms, heavy rain followed by brief humidity relief
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
Strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall continue south out of the area- No severe thunderstorm warnings currently in effect
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
Heat exits amid strong storms, heavy rain
Heavy rains cause flooding, damage in Chicago
Heavy rain, storms in Chicago area through early Wednesday morning
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Heat continues, strong threat of severe t-storms with excessive rainfall later
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
Severe storms across Illinois bring flooding, 2 reported tornadoes
Wisconsin storms sinking south.. moving into far northern Lake County
Storms have weakened the severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Cook DuPage and Will counties has been canceled