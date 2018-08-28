Go
More storm reports
Sugar Grove 1 inch hail 9:18-9:23 pm
Latest News
Latest storm reports
Strong thunderstorms heading through the south portions of the Chicago area- Winds to 50 mph possible
More storm reports
Severe thunderstorms still packing a punch as the reach the Chicago Metro area
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Storms intensifying- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rock County in south-central Wisconsin that will be valid until 5:45pm- No warnings currently in effect for the Chicago Metro area
Explainer
Weather
Weather Blog
Most areas stay dry in wake of Monday’s storms
Press Releases
WGN-TV CELEBRATES 40 YEARS WITH CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TOM SKILLING
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for portions of Kane Du page, and Will Counties
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
1 hour ago
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Kendall, Will, Kane and Du Page counties until 10:00 pm
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Gusty storms entering southwest and south portions of the Chicago Metro area
Weather
Weather Blog
Significant Weather Advisory for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake Counties Illinois until 7PM CDT
Severe Weather Updates
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of north central and northeast Illinois until 9:45 PM.
Weather
Weather Blog
Line of thunderstorms approaching from the west this Thursday evening
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Mesoscale Outlook – potential severe weather watch issuance for northern Illinois later this afternoon
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Wisconsin storms sinking south.. moving into far northern Lake County
Weather
Weather Blog
Thunderstorms continue across SE portions of the area
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Storms moving into the far western portions of the Chicago Metro area- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of DeKalb and Kane counties until 5:15 pm
