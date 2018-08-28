Mixed reaction from parishioners over misconduct allegations against Chicago priest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- A priest from Chicago has been removed while the Catholic Archdiocese investigates accusations of misconduct with a minor.

Father Gary Graf is pastor of San Jose Luis Sanchez Rio parish in Hermosa.

Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote a letter to parishioners regarding the investigation.

A 17-year-old parishioner and church employee says there were a series of uncomfortable interactions since July first, when Graf first started there.

The teenager says he once received a phone call from the church secretary saying Graf was attracted to him.

He says Graf would also rub his shoulders and once offered him a free car.

The teen says he immediately told his parents.

The Archdiocese says it is not aware of any other allegations of misconduct against Graf.

The Archdiocese has handed the case over to Chicago police to fully investigate.

Some parishioners who spoke to WGN-TV said they were shocked by the news and can't believe Graf would doing anything inappropriate with children.

Others called it a crime.

"God sees everything," said one woman.