Lunchbreak: Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese Amount

Cavatappi Noodles 1 Lb.

Lobster Meat 1/2 Lb.

Butter 3 T

AP FLour 1.5 T

Half & Half 1 Qt.

Heavy Whipping Cream 1 Cup

Sharp White Cheddar 3 Cup

Gruyer 2 Cup

Onion Powder 1 t

Granulated Garlic 1 t

Green Onions, chopped 1/4 Cup

Seasoning 1 T

Panko Bread Crumbs 1 Cup

Item

Seasoning Amount

Paprika 1 t

Old Bay 1 t

Granulated Garlic 1 t

Mix all together in a bowl

Steps

1) Pre heat oven to 375

2) Boil noodles and strain

3) In a large sauce pan melt the butter

4) Whisk in the flour to make a buttery paste (a roux)

5) Add half & half and heavy whipping cream

6) Stir the cream mixture heat over medium heat for about 3 minutes til it bubbles and thickens

7) Stir in the cheese one cup at a time

8) Wait til each cup melts before you add another cup of cheese

9) Stir all the cheese til it has melted and makes a thick, creamy cheese sauce

10) Mix in onion powder and granulated garlic

11) Add the pasta to the cheese sauce and mix all together

12) Mix in lobster meat

13) Pour mixed noodles into 9 X 13 greased baking tray

14) Top with Panko bread cumbs

15) Bake for 15-20 min