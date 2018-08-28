Lunchbreak: Lobster Mac & Cheese

Food Director Chris Nicki of The Great American Lobster Fest

Event:

The Great American Lobster Fest at Navy Pier

Friday, August 31st

Saturday , Sept 1st

Sunday, Sept 2nd

Noon to 10 p.m.

https://www.americanlobsterfest.com/

Ticket prices:

Advance Lobster Meal Purchase & Ticket – $44

VIP Ticket – $119

Lobster Hero Groups (All you can eat Lobster w/ Private tables) – $295 +

More info here: https://www.americanlobsterfest.com/tickets-chicago/

Recipe:

Lobster Mac and Cheese Amount
Cavatappi Noodles 1 Lb.
Lobster Meat 1/2 Lb.
Butter 3 T
AP FLour 1.5 T
Half & Half 1 Qt.
Heavy Whipping Cream 1 Cup
Sharp White Cheddar 3 Cup
Gruyer 2 Cup
Onion Powder 1 t
Granulated Garlic 1 t
Green Onions, chopped 1/4 Cup
Seasoning 1 T
Panko Bread Crumbs 1 Cup
Item
Seasoning Amount
Paprika 1 t
Old Bay 1 t
Granulated Garlic 1 t
Mix all together in a bowl
Steps
1) Pre heat oven to 375
2) Boil noodles and strain
3) In a large sauce pan melt the butter
4) Whisk in the flour to make a buttery paste (a roux)
5) Add half & half and heavy whipping cream
6) Stir the cream mixture heat over medium heat for about 3 minutes til it bubbles and thickens
7) Stir in the cheese one cup at a time
8) Wait til each cup melts before you add another cup of cheese
9) Stir all the cheese til it has melted and makes a thick, creamy cheese sauce
10) Mix in onion powder and granulated garlic
11) Add the pasta to the cheese sauce and mix all together
12) Mix in lobster meat
13) Pour mixed noodles into 9 X 13 greased baking tray
14) Top with Panko bread cumbs
15) Bake for 15-20 min
16) Top with seasoning and garnish with green onions

 

 