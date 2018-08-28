Lunchbreak: Lobster Mac & Cheese

Food Director Chris Nicki of The Great American Lobster Fest
Event:
The Great American Lobster Fest at Navy Pier
Friday, August 31st
Saturday , Sept 1st
Sunday, Sept 2nd
Noon to 10 p.m.
https://www.americanlobsterfest.com/
Ticket prices:
Advance Lobster Meal Purchase & Ticket – $44
VIP Ticket – $119
Lobster Hero Groups (All you can eat Lobster w/ Private tables) – $295 +
More info here: https://www.americanlobsterfest.com/tickets-chicago/
Recipe:
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|Amount
|Cavatappi Noodles
|1 Lb.
|Lobster Meat
|1/2 Lb.
|Butter
|3 T
|AP FLour
|1.5 T
|Half & Half
|1 Qt.
|Heavy Whipping Cream
|1 Cup
|Sharp White Cheddar
|3 Cup
|Gruyer
|2 Cup
|Onion Powder
|1 t
|Granulated Garlic
|1 t
|Green Onions, chopped
|1/4 Cup
|Seasoning
|1 T
|Panko Bread Crumbs
|1 Cup
|Item
|Seasoning
|Amount
|Paprika
|1 t
|Old Bay
|1 t
|Granulated Garlic
|1 t
|Mix all together in a bowl
|Steps
|1) Pre heat oven to 375
|2) Boil noodles and strain
|3) In a large sauce pan melt the butter
|4) Whisk in the flour to make a buttery paste (a roux)
|5) Add half & half and heavy whipping cream
|6) Stir the cream mixture heat over medium heat for about 3 minutes til it bubbles and thickens
|7) Stir in the cheese one cup at a time
|8) Wait til each cup melts before you add another cup of cheese
|9) Stir all the cheese til it has melted and makes a thick, creamy cheese sauce
|10) Mix in onion powder and granulated garlic
|11) Add the pasta to the cheese sauce and mix all together
|12) Mix in lobster meat
|13) Pour mixed noodles into 9 X 13 greased baking tray
|14) Top with Panko bread cumbs
|15) Bake for 15-20 min
|16) Top with seasoning and garnish with green onions