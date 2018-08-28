“Locked on Bulls” talks “Bowling With Bobby Portis” on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It started off as a little bit of trash talking on Twitter with a Chicago Bull in a sport other than basketball.

Now Locked on Bulls has turned it into a real event with Bobby Portis that will take place at Kings Lincoln Park on September 8th.

🚨MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 We are so excited to present Bowling with Bobby Portis! Join us and @BPortistime on September 8th, 2018 at Kings in Lincoln Park! LIKE & RETWEET to automatically enter to win 2 V.I.P. Tickets! TICKETS ON SALE NOW 🎟: https://t.co/0SQWsz6oCS pic.twitter.com/ah6XmJTbjF — Locked On Bulls (@LockedOnBulls) August 27, 2018

"Bowling With Bobby Portis" will featured fans taking to the lanes with fans to test their skills in the sport with the Bulls' forward. It was the brainchild of Locked on Bulls podcasters Jordan Maly and Matt Peck.

They appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the upcoming event along with the Bulls with Jarrett Payton on Tuesday.

You can watch their segments in the video above or below.

For more information on "Bowling With Bobby Portis," click here.