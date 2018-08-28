Investigator said violence around the 1968 Democratic National Convention was a ‘police riot’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — "The whole world is watching" is a chant that began in Chicago.

In August of 1968, thousands of young anti-war protesters converged in Chicago, the site of that year's Democratic National Convention. The convention became a sideshow compared to the violence erupting on the streets outside, as police and national guard troops clashed with protesters.

Dan Walker was later appointed by then-President Lyndon Johnson to head a commission to look into the violence. In the 360-page report called "Rights in Conflict," Walker labeled the violence on the side of CPD as a "police riot."

"I knew it would catch attention and I thought about it seriously whether I should use it or not," Walker said. "But the violence was so bad, that was the only way to describe it."

Dan Walker looked back at the investigation with WGN's Steve Sanders.