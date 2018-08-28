Illinois girl runs lemonade stand to raise money for playground for kids with special needs

HIGHLAND, Ill. — A young girl is using a lemonade stand to raise money so a playground can be built for her brother and sister, both of whom have special needs.

Emerson Daley, 6, and her crew know how to put on a lemonade stand, where they serve drinks and dessert. Customers end up leaving a lot more money than the treats are worth, especially when Emerson explains where the donations are going.

“For the playground so my brother and sister have somewhere to play,” said Emerson.

Emerson’s twin-siblings have special needs. Her 10-year-old brother has cerebral palsy and is primarily wheelchair-bound. Her 10-year-old sister is blind and on the autism spectrum. Emerson is raising money so an all-abilities playground can be built in Highland.

“She’s an old soul, she’s good and has a great character for such a young age,” said Emerson’s mother Angie Dale.

Angie said she is very proud of her younger daughter and is helping raise $20,000 so their family can donate a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round to the future playground.

Emerson wants everyone, no matter their ability or age, to be able to have fun on the playground.