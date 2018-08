× Heavy rainfall and flash flooding likely to accompany the severe thunderstorms…targeting areas just to the north and west of Chicago

MESOSCALE PRECIPITATION DISCUSSION 0733 NWS WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER COLLEGE PARK MD 810 PM EDT TUE AUG 28 2018 AREAS AFFECTED...SW IA...NW IL...EXTREME NE MO CONCERNING...HEAVY RAINFALL...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE VALID 290009Z - 290609Z SUMMARY...HIGHLY FAVORABLE THERMODYNAMIC ENVIRONMENT WILL MAKE FOR A HEIGHTENED SHORT-TERM EXCESSIVE RAINFALL THREAT ASSOCIATED WITH THE LINEAR CONVECTION PUSHING THROUGH THIS EVENING. DISCUSSION...A WELL-ORGANIZED QLCS WAS TAKING SHAPE EARLY THIS EVENING ALONG THE WESTERN AND NORTHERN PERIPHERY OF THE OUTLOOK AREA, IN A MOISTURE-RICH ENVIRONMENT WITH ANOMALOUS PW VALUES AROUND 2.0 INCHES. MUCAPES OF 2500-4000 J/KG, ALONG WITH THE FAVORABLE SYNOPTIC SCALE FORCING AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING UPPER TROUGH AND SURFACE FRONT, ARE ALLOWING FOR HIGHLY-EFFICIENT SHORT TERM RAINFALL RATES IN SPITE OF THE FAIRLY PROGRESSIVE CELL MOTIONS. THE DEGREE OF BULK SHEAR, ALONG WITH THE DOWNDRAFT CAPE PER THE LATEST SPC MESOANALYSIS WILL MAINTAIN THE DOWNWIND PROPAGATION AND LIMIT THE POTENTIAL FOR CELL TRAINING -- AT LEAST UNTIL THE LOW-LEVEL BOUNDARY BECOMES MORE W-E ORIENTED LATER THIS EVENING. NEVERTHELESS, THE INTENSE HOURLY RAINFALL RATES OF 1.5-2.5 INCHES MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING GIVEN THE CURRENT ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS AND FFG VALUES. THE BULK OF THE LATEST HIGH-RES CAM GUIDANCE IN FACT SHOWS POCKETS OF 3-5 INCHES OF RAINFALL WITHIN THE OUTLOOK AREA.