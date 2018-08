× Heavy rain, gusty winds reported in the Rockford area- Some tree damage and power outages

UPDATE:8:55 pm

Small trees down and power out in the Rockford area near Highway 251 and Blackhawk

UPDATE: 8:47 pm

Winnebago 2.15 inches in the past 30 minutes.at

Heavy rainfall report at 8:30 pm

One inch of rain has fallen in Rockford in just 20 minutes. There is a significant amount of standing water reported on some area roadways.