× Gusty storms entering southwest and south portions of the Chicago Metro area

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 518 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 ILZ013-014-022-282245- COOK IL-DUPAGE IL-WILL IL- 518 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT... AT 517 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WOODRIDGE, OR OVER BOLINGBROOK, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE, BOLINGBROOK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ROMEOVILLE, WESTMONT, MAYWOOD, LISLE, VILLA PARK, BROOKFIELD, FRANKLIN PARK, HINSDALE, WESTCHESTER, LEMONT, LA GRANGE AND FOREST PARK. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 265 AND 284. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 131 AND 140. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 13 AND 20. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 9 AND 22. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, AND MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE.