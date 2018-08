Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, ILL. -- It was 28 years ago Tuesday that the most powerful tornado to ever hit the Chicago-area tore a path through the southwest suburbs.

29 people died and more than 300 were injured in the Plainfield Tornado.

The F-5 twister made a direct hit on the local high school.

From the WGN archives, this is Muriel Clair's report from that deadly day.