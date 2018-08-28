× Former teacher arrested on charges he exposed himself to 3 women in Naperville

NAPERVILLE — A former teacher is accused of exposing himself to three women in Naperville’s Unversity Heights neighborhood.

This is the second indecency charge filed against 25-year-old Luke Pigott.

Police say the women, ages 41, 60 and 61, saw him inappropriately touching himself inside inside his car on August 15th. Two separate reports were filed to police.

After an investigation, police issued an arrest warrant and he was charged with public indecency.

Piggot was also arrested last year, after an 18-year-old woman saw him expose himself to her in a parking lot. He was again charged with public indecency.

Piggot was a teacher at Metea Valley High School in Aurora at the time of his first arrest. His contract was not renewed at the end of the 2017-18 school year.