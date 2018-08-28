Focus on Family: Details on Little Heroes League’s “Fun-Raiser” – to help babies born with multiple health challenges

Brenda & Kristin Etue

www.littleheroesleague.org

Event:

The inaugural Fall Fun-Raiser for Little Heroes League is premiering at Soldier Field’s Midway Club on Thursday, September 13, from 6:00-10:30 pm (VIP entry is at 6 pm, General Admission at 7 pm). The event will raise funds for Little Heroes League, an organization that helps babies born with multiple health challenges achieve their best life outcomes by funding care coordination that begins in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as early as birth and continues through hospital discharge to home.

Tickets are priced at $125 for General Admission and $215 for VIP, which both include food, beer and wine. Tables of 8 are available for purchase at $3000.