× Flash flood watch has just been issued for much of the Chicago Metro area- valid until 7am CDT Wednesday

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED FLOOD WATCH NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 804 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 ..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE-LEE-DEKALB-KANE-DUPAGE-COOK- LA SALLE-KENDALL-GRUNDY-WILL-LAKE IN- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, WAUKEGAN, OREGON, DIXON, DEKALB, AURORA, ELGIN, WHEATON, CHICAGO, OTTAWA, OSWEGO, MORRIS, JOLIET, AND GARY 804 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ILLINOIS, BOONE, COOK, DEKALB, DUPAGE, GRUNDY, KANE, KENDALL, LA SALLE, LAKE IL, LEE, MCHENRY, OGLE, WILL, AND WINNEBAGO. IN NORTHWEST INDIANA, LAKE IN. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVERNIGHT TONIGHT. GIVEN RECENT RAINFALL, ANTICIPATED HIGH RAINFALL RATES AND HIGH SOIL MOISTURE, THE THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. * RIVERS AND STREAMS IN URBANIZED AREAS MAY SEE RAPID RISES AS THE HEAVY RAINFALL QUICKLY GOES INTO RUNOFF. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.