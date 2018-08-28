Family of teen who police say fatally shot himself demands answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The family of Chicago teenager Steven Rosenthal is demanding answers from Chicago police who say the teen killed himself after a brief chase.

Police said the 15-year-old took his own life after a foot chase on Aug. 17. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a suicide, but the teen's relatives and friends are raising questions about what happened.

According to Chicago police, officers saw Rosenthal near 15th Street and Keeler Avenue. Police said they suspected he had a gun and wanted to question him, but he ran away. After a foot chase, police said he shot and killed himself.

A spokesperson for CPD said Ballistics evidence showed officers never fired a shot.

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability is investigating his death, and said it will eventually release the video publicly but the family and their attorney already were invited by Supt. Eddie Johnson to see all three police body cams.

Attorney Andrew Stroth said those videos are inconclusive.

“What are the specifics of the weapon recovered? We need to look at forensic evidence. The DNA, blood, gunshot residue, fingerprints eyewitnesses have told us that they say an officer with the Chicago Police Department shoot and kill Steven,” he said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office which works independent from CPD ruled Rosenthal‘s death a suicide as well. Stroth claims Rosenthal was right handed and the bullet entered the left side of his head meaning he had to use his less dominant hand--another red flag he says.

Jabari Parker, the Simeon standout who was recently signed by the Bulls, is a family friend, who said a few words about his friend in front of Rosenthal's high school, Crane High School, on Tuesday.

“It’s more sad than I can explain because my camp is based upon family and I lost a person in my family,” Parker said.

Also present on Tuesday was activist Rev. Michael Pfleger.

“I have been to crime scenes for 40 years. I have never seen the body of a victim removed so quickly,” he said.

Rosenthal’s parents are deceased. His mother died last year. His uncle Dashaun Thomas said Steven was never in trouble with police before and it all doesn’t add up.

“He was responsible. Mature. Funny. Caring and giving. That’s who Steven Rosenthal was,” he said.

Thomas said he is not making sweeping, generalizations against the police department.

“We are not blaming the department at all. We are blaming those individual officers involved in my nephew’s death,” he said. “Racism is alive but not all people are racists. All cops are not bad cops.

A CPD spokesman offered condolences to Rosenthal’s family but could not answer questions about the timeline of the body’s removal.

COPA does not comment on ongoing investigations.