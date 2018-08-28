Eddie Johnson’s son among 200 new officers sworn in Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Another large group of new Chicago police officers joined the force Tuesday.

218 new officers graduated at a ceremony held at Navy Pier, including police superintendent Eddie Johnson's son.

Daniel Johnson will serve in the 6th District.

The elder Johnson called it "one of the most special days" of his life.

Eddie Johnson told the crowd of new officers and their families that he was on stage because of his son's selflessness in donating a kidney. The elder Johnson had acute inflammation of the kidney and got a transplant in 2017.

Father and son are set to patrol the Gresham neighborhood this Friday as part of the C-P-D's Labor Day Deployment.