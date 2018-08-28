× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. NY Mets

*New York is 23-22 (.511) when either Noah Syndergaard or Jacob deGrom starts, and 35-51 (.407) when anyone else gets the nod.

*Kris Bryant has missed 31 straight games for the Cubs (entering Tuesday), and the team has used five different players (four starters) at third base in his absence. In those 31 games, Cubs third basemen have committed only two errors – one by Ian Happ and one by David Bote (on Monday against the Mets).

*The Cubs have won five straight home games against the Mets, dating back to July 2016, scoring a staggering 52 runs in those games. In the last five home games against the Mets, the North Siders have a .375 batting average, 10 home runs, 26 walks, a .454 on-base percentage and a 1.107 OPS.

*After a July in which he put up a .309 average, Willson Contreras is at .200 this month.