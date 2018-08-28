Convicted felon charged in West Town beating, sexual assault, police say

CHICAGO — Police said a man, who is a five-time convicted felon, has been charged after the brutal attack and sexual assault of a woman in West Town.

Rufus Carson, 37, was charged with felony aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm, felony aggravated kidnapping inflicting harm and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Police said Caron was arrested around 9 p.m. on Monday on the 3800 block of West Division Street after detectives identified him through CTA surveillance as the offender who beat and sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman on Sunday.

Police said the aggravated assault happened 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Ohio Street. Police said Carson followed the woman out of a CTA Blue Line station, grabbed her from behind and pulled her into an alley and severely beat and sexually assaulted her.

The woman sustained severe fractures to her face and was taken to Northwestern Hospital. She remains in serious condition, police said.

Chicago police said Carson had five prior felony convictions including two for burglary, two for narcotics with intent to sell and one for possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is due in bond court on Aug. 29.