You’ll soon be able to tour the historic old Joliet Prison.

That’s the one “Joliet Jake” exited at the beginning of the Blues Brothers.

When the prison closed in 2002, it housed 1,300 inmates; many were moved to Stateville Prison.

What’s left behind is filled with history; and some of the prison’s former guards will be among the tour guides.

The cost is $20 a person; tours will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

You can book them on the Joliet Area Historical Society’s web site.