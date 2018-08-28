× Bodies found in suburban apartment died in murder-suicide, officials say

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. – Officials said Tuesday the death of a man and woman found in a south suburban home was the result of a murder-suicide.

The bodies of Andrea Echeverria, 23, and Cesar Esantana-Orozco, 29, were discovered inside an apartment complex around 9 a.m. Monday at 147th Street and Homan Avenue.

Echeverria died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to the medical examiner’s report. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Esantana-Orozco also died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a suicide.