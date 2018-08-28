Baby in tiny cap and gown ‘graduates’ from NICU at Alabama hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOBILE, Ala. – An Alabama hospital held a "graduation ceremony" for a baby who defied the odds after being born at just 22 weeks, weighing 13.9 ounces.

Video posted by the University of South Alabama Children's and Women's Hospital in Mobile shows Cullen Potter dressed in a black cap and gown, the star of the show, as he is walked down the hallway of the hospital.

Cullen, who is now 5-months-old, is still small, so his parents had to be creative to find the outfit.

"We were [at Build-A-Bear] with our older son and my wife was looking and thought it would fit Cullen," Cullen's father, Robert Potter, told ABC News. "The hat was actually a little big."

Cullen's mother, Molli Potter, wrote in a Facebook post that doctors said he had a two percent chance of survival.

"Well, here he is," Potter said. "Alive and thriving. Never give up."

Potter thanked the hospital staff, adding that the USA C&W Hospital didn't hesitate to work for her family.

"They are AMAZING at what they do," she wrote on Facebook. "They believe in these small babies and give them the fighting chance they deserve."