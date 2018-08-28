11-year-old girl who met Drake recovering after successful heart transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago girl is now recovering after a successful heart transplant just days after she danced her way into a hospital visit from Drake.

Surgeons performed the transplant on 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital.

Drake visited Sofia there after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to his song, "In My Feelings." The video inspired a viral dance craze.

On Sunday, a Facebook video showed Sofia being told of the transplant and then exclaiming "I'm getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!"

Cardiologist, Dr Carl Backer, said Sofia's 12-hour surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical.

“The new donor heart went in very well,” he said. “She was taken off the heart lung machine with new donor heart pumping just fine and honestly, it went as smoothly as one could hope.”

If all continues to go well, Sophia could be heading home in 3-4 weeks.