11-year-old girl who met Drake recovering after successful heart transplant

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago girl is now recovering after a successful heart transplant just days after she danced her way into a hospital visit from Drake.

Surgeons performed the transplant on 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Drake visited Sofia there after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to his song, “In My Feelings.” The video inspired a viral dance craze.

Doctors said Sofia’s 12-hour surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical.

A Facebook video shows Sofia being told of the transplant on Sunday and then exclaiming “I’m getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!”