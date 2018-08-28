10th child dies after Little Village fire

CHICAGO — A 10th child has died after a fire in Little Village on Sunday.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. Sunday during a sleepover in a second-floor unit of a coach house in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue, where older siblings were watching over the younger ones.

10 children were home at the time. 8 were killed Sunday. A ninth child died Monday at the hospital.

On Tuesday, officials said Adrian Hernandez, 14, died at the hospital as well.

The children killed ranged in ages from 3 months to 16 years old.

Ariel Garcia, 5, Xavier Contreras, 11, Nathan Contreras, 13, Cesar Contreras, 14, have also been identified as victims.

Chicago’s Bomb and Arson Squad, the Office of Fire Investigations and the ATF are looking into the cause and have ruled out electrical. Officials are looking at fireworks remains that were on the back porch and smoking material including cigarettes. The building failed four of seven inspections in the last three years.

A memorial for the children with crosses, stuffed animals and balloons is growing near the scene of the tragedy.

A GoFundMe has been set-up to help the family cover burial costs.

41.851831 -87.700334