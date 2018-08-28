1 dead after train hits pickup truck in Indiana, officials say

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a train hit a pickup truck in Indiana Tuesday afternoon.
According to Lt. Tom Pawlak, a South Shore Line train traveling southbound on County Live Road struck a pickup truck traveling eastbound that drove around the gates. He said the train was traveling at a high speed when it hit the truck.
First responders used the jaws of life to get the driver out of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The train’s service was stopped near Ogden Dunes due to the accident.