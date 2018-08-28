1 dead after train hits pickup truck in Indiana, officials say

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a train hit a pickup truck in Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Tom Pawlak, a South Shore Line train traveling southbound on County Live Road struck a pickup truck traveling eastbound that drove around the gates. He said the train was traveling at a high speed when it hit the truck.

First responders used the jaws of life to get the driver out of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train’s service was stopped near Ogden Dunes due to the accident.

EB train 111 is moving, delayed 90+ mins at Beverly Shores, after earlier train/vehicle collision. EB Train 113 is moving, delayed 90+ mins at Ogden Dunes, after earlier train/vehicle collision. WB train 20 is moving, delayed 90+ mins at Ogden Dunes. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) August 29, 2018

UPDATE: All train service has resumed through Ogden Dunes with trains proceeding at walking speeds. Eastbound Train 111 will transport Train 11 passengers to South Bend after earlier train/vehicle collision. All trains east of Ogden Dunes should expect 90+ minutes delays. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) August 29, 2018

UPDATE: The South Shore Line is currently waiting to receive approval in order to resume train service following a train/vehicle collision near Ogden Dunes. Updates will be sent when available. — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) August 28, 2018