Woman beaten, sexually assaulted in West Town

CHICAGO — Police have issued an alert to residents in the West Town neighborhood.

There was an aggravated assault at around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Ohio Street.

A woman was walking down the sidewalk when a man approached her. He pulled her into an alley and severely beat and sexually assaulted her.

Only a vague description of the suspect was provided by police.

Police are warning residents to walk in groups and be aware of their surroundings.