Will Hillside be the next Chicago suburb to ban saggy pants?

HILLSIDE, Ill. — The topic of saggy pants is on the agenda for a village meeting in west suburban Hillside Monday night.

Some residents are asking for a new ordinance that would prohibit pants that sag below the waistline in public, similar to an ordinance enacted by the Village of Maywood six years ago.

According to the local neighborhood group Hillside Forward, several schools serving the suburb already have “no underwear showing” policies, and the group feels the government should have policies consistent with the schools.

The group wants a warning issued for the first offense, and then fines would also apply to parents if offender is a juvenile.

