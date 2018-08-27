White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ NY Yankees

➢ The Yankees swept the White Sox in Chicago when these teams met in June, holding the Southsiders to six runs across three games. Since 2012, the White Sox have gone 5-15 (.200) against the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium.

➢ The White Sox have gone 9-2 (.818) on the road in August, the best away record in MLB this month. After winning three straight road games once between March and July (April 26-28 vs. KC), Chicago has done so three separate times this month (August 3-5 vs. TB, 14-20 vs. Det & Min, 24-26 vs. Det).

➢ Tim Anderson has picked up at least one hit in 14 of his last 20 games, with 10 extra-base hits over that span leading to a .487 slugging percentage. Anderson has scored at least one run in 11 of these games – his team has gone 9-2 in those contests.

➢ Rookie Miguel Andujar has slugged 60 extra-base hits (37 doubles, 21 home runs, two triples). The last Yankee rookie with at least 35 doubles and 20 homers was Joe DiMaggio, who hit 44 doubles and 29 home runs in 1936, while the only Yankee rookies beside DiMaggio and Andujar to slug at least 60 extra-base hits are Aaron Judge (2017) and Tony Lazzeri (1926).

➢ Carlos Rodon boasts a 1.61 ERA in August to go along with a .163 opponent batting average – his ERA ranks as the fifth lowest this month while his opponent average ranks third lowest (min 4 GS in August).

➢

Masahiro Tanaka owns a 2.23 ERA against the White Sox in five career starts. He has struck out 30 White Sox while only walking 10 across these starts, and he has allowed one home run in 32.1 innings.