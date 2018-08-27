× WGN-TV ANNOUNCES 2018-2019 CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS SCHEDULE

The Chicago Blackhawks are back on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV for the 2018-2019 NHL season. The Blackhawks will open their season at Ottawa on October 4th on WGN. Key games include match-ups against division rivals Minnesota, St. Louis, Dallas, and Nashville. Also included in this year’s WGN Sports schedule are face-offs against the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals, the defending Western Conference champion Las Vegas Golden Knights, as well as games against the last two NHL MVP winners Taylor Hall (New Jersey Devils) and Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers). Overall, WGN will televise 22 Blackhawks games (two preseason and 20 regular season) with pregame and postgame shows for selected games. A complete schedule of games is below:

Day Date Game Notes Pre Game Telecast Start Post Game

Thu 09/20/18 Blackhawks @ Detroit (Preseason) 6:30 PM

Sat 09/29/18 Blackhawks vs Columbus (Preseason) 7:00 PM

Thu 10/04/18 Blackhawks @ Ottawa Road Opener 6:30 PM

Thu 10/11/18 Blackhawks @ Minnesota vs NFL 7:00 PM

Sat 10/20/18 Blackhawks @ Columbus 0 6:00 PM 8:30 PM

Sat 10/27/18 Blackhawks @ St. Louis 0 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Wed 10/31/18 Blackhawks @ Vancouver 0 9:00 PM

Sun 11/18/18 Blackhawks vs Minnesota vs NFL 5:00 PM 7:30 PM

Wed 11/21/18 Blackhawks @ Washington Key Matchup 6:00 PM 8:30 PM

Sat 12/01/18 Blackhawks @ Nashville 0 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Wed 12/05/18 Blackhawks @ Anaheim 0 9:30 PM

Sun 12/16/18 Blackhawks vs San Jose vs NFL 6:00 PM 8:30 PM

Sun 12/23/18 Blackhawks vs Florida vs NFL 6:00 PM 8:30 PM

Sat 01/12/19 Blackhawks vs Las Vegas Key Matchup 7:00 PM 7:30 PM

Tue 01/22/19 Blackhawks vs NY Islanders 0 7:00 PM 7:30 PM

Tue 02/05/19 Blackhawks @ Edmonton Key Matchup 7:30 PM 8:00 PM

Thu 02/14/19 Blackhawks vs New Jersey 0 7:00 PM 7:30 PM

Sun 02/24/19 Blackhawks vs Dallas 0 2:00 PM 4:30 PM

Sat 03/16/19 Blackhawks @ Montreal 0 6:00 PM 8:30 PM

Thu 03/21/19 Blackhawks vs Philadelphia vs NCAA 7:00 PM 7:30 PM

Tue 03/26/19 Blackhawks @ Arizona 0 9:00 PM

Mon 04/01/19 Blackhawks vs Winnipeg 0 7:00 PM 7:30 PM

