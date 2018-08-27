University of Illinois announces free tuition for income-qualified students

URBANA, Ill. – The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announced Monday that it will offer free tuition to qualifying students.

Students whose combined household income is $61,000 or less can qualify for free tuition starting fall 2019. The university said they hope the program, called Illinois Commitment, will help make attending the school more affordable for middle-income Illinois families.

On their website, Chancellor Robert J. Jones said school officials are aware that many students who want to attend the university don’t even apply because of the school’s tuition rates.

“As a public university, we must see to it that talented students of all economic backgrounds in the state of Illinois have access to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign,” he said.

According to the university’s website, a student qualifies for free tuition if they meet the following criteria:

They are an Illinois resident (parents listed on FAFSA must also be residents)

Their family income is $61,000 or less

Their family’s assets are less than $50,000

They are admitted as a new freshman or transfer student

They are under the age of 24

For more information visit: https://admissions.illinois.edu/commitment