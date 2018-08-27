“Serial Stowaway” appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The woman known as the "Serial Stowaway" made her first appearance in court today since a judge determined she was fit to stand trial.

Marilyn Hartman, 66, is accused of sneaking onto a plane and flying to London earlier this year, without a ticket. She's had more than a dozen incidents at airports over the last few years. Her attorney says she suffers from depression and delusions.

Hartman was released last month on electronic monitoring and is staying at a private facility where she is receiving treatment.