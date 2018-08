CHICAGO – A sure sign of fall is on its way this week.

Starbucks is bringing back its popular fall drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday, Aug. 28. The drink is being released much earlier than in previous years.

Last year, the drink was released on Sept. 7, and the company posted a live stream to announce the drink’s return.

The popular drink was introduced 15 years ago. It didn’t contain any actual pumpkin until 2015.

To find the nearest Starbucks, visit their website.