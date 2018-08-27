× Police warn of Near North Side ride-share robberies

CHICAGO — Police are warning residents on the Near North Side of a string of ride share robberies.

Most of the incidents occurred in the city’s Near North and River North neighborhoods.

Police say two women picked up the victims in what’s believed to be a ride-share vehicle, and robbed them by force or at gunpoint.

All of the robberies occurred in the early morning hours.

Police have only released a vague description of the offenders at this time.