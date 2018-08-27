Police investigate murder-suicide after two 10-year-olds found dead in West Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A murder-suicide investigation is underway after two 10-year-olds and a man were found fatally shot in a West Ridge apartment, according to police.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 6200 block of North Richmond Street around 11 a.m. on Monday. Police found the body of a 45-year-old man, who officials say fatally shot himself in the face. Police also found two 10-year-olds, a boy and girl, with gunshot wounds to the head.

The names of the victims have not been released. Neighbors said the 45-year-old was the father of the two children.

One neighbor said he heard three loud gunshots six hours before police found the bodies.

No further information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.