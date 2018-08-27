× Midday Fix: Myles Hayes performs live

Myles Hayes performing with Jonathan Marks & the Prisoners of Jazzkaban

https://www.myleshayesmusic.com/

Event:

Bordel, the speakeasy and cabaret bar from Bonhomme Hospitality Group in Wicker Park, will be celebrating its four-year anniversary with a “Speakeasy Wednesday” comprehensive jazz showcase on Wednesday, August 29th 2018. As a kick-off to the Chicago Jazz Festival the following weekend, we’ve curated a lineup of performances by four of Chicago’s newest generation of musicians carrying on the city’s distinctive jazz style: Myles Hayes, Leslie Beukelman, Rhea the Second, and Sam Trump. Staying true to Bonhomme Hospitality’s mission of providing authentic music programming in their venues, every Wednesday, Bordel features a live jazz performance from some of the top musicians in Chicago. Since the beginning, Music Director Saam Hagshenas (Hey Champ, Monakr), has been leading Bordel’s music and culture entertainment by curating the local talent.

DATE : Wednesday, August 29th

: Wednesday, August 29th TIME: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. LOCATION : Bordel, 1721 W. Division St.

: Bordel, 1721 W. Division St. DRINK SPECIALS: $10 house gin or vodka Vesper Martini and $6 glasses of cava.

$10 house gin or vodka Vesper Martini and $6 glasses of cava. PERFORMANCES : Myles Hayes, Leslie Beukelman, Rhea the Second & Sam Trump will perform four jazz acts

: Myles Hayes, Leslie Beukelman, Rhea the Second & Sam Trump will perform four jazz acts www.bordelchicago.com

FACEBOOK EVENT: https://www.facebook.com/events/1249972125145027/

