WATCH LIVE: President Trump announcing a trade “understanding” with Mexico

Michael Rooker Meets Smarty Pants and His Big Balloon Show!

Posted 8:53 AM, August 27, 2018, by

I love Michael Rooker.  He is truly one of WGN Morning News' favorite guests ever and he's always game for some extra fun.  I've done my impression of him a couple times already so I wanted to do something different on this visit.

I thought it would be fun to introduce him to another one of our favorite guests, Smarty Pants.

It's so cool to see that a tough guy like Rooker can still be a big kid at heart.

Find out more about Michael Rooker and what he is up to at http://www.michaelrookeronline

And you can see Smarty Pants and his Big Balloon Show this weekend...
Big Balloon Show
By Smarty Pants
Sept. 1, 2 and 3
The Playhouse @ Jefferson Park
chicagofringe.org