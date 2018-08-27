Michael Rooker Meets Smarty Pants and His Big Balloon Show!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I love Michael Rooker. He is truly one of WGN Morning News' favorite guests ever and he's always game for some extra fun. I've done my impression of him a couple times already so I wanted to do something different on this visit.

I thought it would be fun to introduce him to another one of our favorite guests, Smarty Pants.

It's so cool to see that a tough guy like Rooker can still be a big kid at heart.

Find out more about Michael Rooker and what he is up to at http://www.michaelrookeronline

And you can see Smarty Pants and his Big Balloon Show this weekend...

Big Balloon Show

By Smarty Pants

Sept. 1, 2 and 3

The Playhouse @ Jefferson Park

chicagofringe.org