Matt Fortuna discusses the start of the 2018 College Football season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's always a fun day for Jarrett Payton when he gets to talk about football.

Especially when it deals with the college game, and especially when his beloved Hurricanes come up.

That's why Monday was an especially good day when for Jarrett on Sports Feed as Matt Fortuna of The Athletic joined him on the show to discuss the start of the College Football season.

They talked about the local teams - Illinois, Northwestern, and Notre Dame - while also touching on some of the main storylines of the 2018 campaign. That includes Urban Meyer, Alabama's quarterback situation, and possible breakout teams along with players over the next few months.

To watch Matt's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above.