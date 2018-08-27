Man says car was towed after ‘No Parking’ sign was put up after he parked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A construction worker from Indiana accused the City of Chicago of unfairly towing his car.

Steven Miller, who commutes from Lowell, Ind., said he legally parked his car at Ada Street and Fulton Avenue Monday morning. He said without warning, the city put up a “No Parking,” tow sign by his parking spot and towed his car.

Miller said he was even more frustrated because a car across the street was also parked in a tow zone and only got a ticket.

Miller went to the auto pound Monday evening and was able to get his car without having to pay.

The city has not commented on the incident.