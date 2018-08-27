Lunchbreak: Coffee-rubbed burger topped with gouda, cherry wood smoked bacon and an over easy egg

Jason Sounhein, Bracket Room

Bracket Room

1315 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 226-8010

www.bracketroomchicago.com

Recipe:

Top O’ Morning Burger (a half-pound beef burger coated in a coffee rub and topped with Gouda, Cherry Wood Smoked Bacon and an Over Easy Egg.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. (8 oz) Angus 80/20 Ground Beef

1 Tablespoon Bracket Room’s Housemade Coffee Rub (*see below for a rub recipe for the at-home chef)

1 Brioche Bun

2 Slices Smoked Gouda Cheese

1 Large Egg

2 Strips of Cherry Smoked Bacon

Cooking Oil

1 Tablespoon Unsalted Butter

*Coffee Rub:

1 Tablespoon Ground Coffee Beans (finely ground) — Used coffee grounds CAN be used (the key is that they are finely ground.)

2 Teaspoons Brown Sugar

2 Teaspoons Black Pepper (finely ground)

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Coriander

1/2 Teaspoon Dried Oregano

Directions: