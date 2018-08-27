Lunchbreak: Coffee-rubbed burger topped with gouda, cherry wood smoked bacon and an over easy egg

Jason Sounhein, Bracket Room
Bracket Room
1315 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60607
(312) 226-8010
Events:
Bracket Room Football Season Specials:
○ Touchdown with Tullamore D.E.W. (Goose Island Pint + Shot of Tellamore D.E.W.) – $7
○ $12 Domestic Beer Buckets
○ $16 Imported Beer Buckets
○ $3 Mimosas
○ $5 Absolut Pepper Bloody Marys (Sunday games only)
Recipe:
Top O’ Morning Burger (a half-pound beef burger coated in a coffee rub and topped with Gouda, Cherry Wood Smoked Bacon and an Over Easy Egg.
Ingredients:
1/2 lb. (8 oz) Angus 80/20 Ground Beef
1 Tablespoon Bracket Room’s Housemade Coffee Rub (*see below for a rub recipe for the at-home chef)
1 Brioche Bun
2 Slices Smoked Gouda Cheese
1 Large Egg
2 Strips of Cherry Smoked Bacon
Cooking Oil
1 Tablespoon Unsalted Butter
*Coffee Rub:
1 Tablespoon Ground Coffee Beans (finely ground) — Used coffee grounds CAN be used (the key is that they are finely ground.)
2 Teaspoons Brown Sugar
2 Teaspoons Black Pepper (finely ground)
1/2 Teaspoon Salt
1/2 Teaspoon Coriander
1/2 Teaspoon Dried Oregano
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients for the Coffee Rub in a bowl. Store at room temperature.
- Cook Bacon in large skillet until crispy; set aside on paper towels and allow to drain.
- Heat a small amount of oil in saute pan, cast iron pan or on a griddle. Form ground beef into patty, apply the coffee rub and cook burger on high heat until golden brown; set aside.
- Add butter to heated pan and reduce heat to low. Crack egg into pan and cook until over easy.
- Assemble all components of burger on bun; serve immediately. The cheese does NOT need to be melted but it should not be cold – it can go right on the burger at room temperature (the heat from the meat melts it naturally.)