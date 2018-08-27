Lunchbreak: Coffee-rubbed burger topped with gouda, cherry wood smoked bacon and an over easy egg

Jason Sounhein, Bracket Room

Bracket Room

1315 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 226-8010

www.bracketroomchicago.com

Events:

Bracket Room Football Season Specials:

Touchdown with Tullamore D.E.W. (Goose Island Pint + Shot of Tellamore D.E.W.) – $7

$12 Domestic Beer Buckets

$16 Imported Beer Buckets

$3 Mimosas

$5 Absolut Pepper Bloody Marys (Sunday games only)

Recipe:

Top O’ Morning Burger (a half-pound beef burger coated in a coffee rub and topped with Gouda, Cherry Wood Smoked Bacon and an Over Easy Egg.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb. (8 oz) Angus 80/20 Ground Beef

1 Tablespoon Bracket Room’s Housemade Coffee Rub (*see below for a rub recipe for the at-home chef)

1 Brioche Bun

2 Slices Smoked Gouda Cheese

1 Large Egg

2 Strips of Cherry Smoked Bacon

Cooking Oil

1 Tablespoon Unsalted Butter

*Coffee Rub:

1 Tablespoon Ground Coffee Beans (finely ground) — Used coffee grounds CAN be used (the key is that they are finely ground.)

2 Teaspoons Brown Sugar

2 Teaspoons Black Pepper (finely ground)

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Coriander

1/2 Teaspoon Dried Oregano

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients for the Coffee Rub in a bowl. Store at room temperature.
  2. Cook Bacon in large skillet until crispy; set aside on paper towels and allow to drain.
  3. Heat a small amount of oil in saute pan, cast iron pan or on a griddle. Form ground beef into patty, apply the coffee rub and cook burger on high heat until golden brown; set aside.
  4. Add butter to heated pan and reduce heat to low. Crack egg into pan and cook until over easy.
  5. Assemble all components of burger on bun; serve immediately. The cheese does NOT need to be melted but it should not be cold – it can go right on the burger at room temperature (the heat from the meat melts it naturally.)