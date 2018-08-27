Chicago firefighters hand out smoke alarms after fire kills 8 children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed eight children in Little Village.

Fire officials returned to the scene Monday of one of the deadliest fires in the city in years.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. Sunday during a sleepover in a second-floor unit of a coach house in the 2200 block of South Sacramento, where older siblings were watching over the younger ones.

Firefighters handed out smoke detectors for free to everyone on the block where the tragedy happened.

"When we lose one life, its too many lives," said Chicago Fire Department Deputy Chief Annette Nance Holt. "So today, it's even more critical because we lost eight people to a fire and that's unheard of in the city of Chicago. We haven't lost this many people, I can't even count back to when we lost this many lives, and these are young people."

The children killed ranged in ages from 3-months to 16-years old.

Two teenagers remain in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson unit are working on the case.

A memorial for the children with crosses, stuffed animals and balloons is growing near the scene of the tragedy.

A GoFundMe has been set-up to help the family cover burial costs.