Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. NY Mets

➢ In a four-game set earlier this season, the Cubs swept the Mets and outscored them 21-6. The Cubs hit .307 in the series and collected 17 hits in back-to-back games, while the Mets were held to a .142 batting average and scored one or no runs in three of the four games.

➢ Anthony Rizzo doubled twice and scored three runs in yesterday’s 9-0 victory over the Reds. His career OPS at Wrigley Field is .905; that ranks below only Sammy Sosa, Derrek Lee, and Aramis Ramirez among players with at least 2000 PA in the wild-card era (since 1994).

➢ Jeff McNeil is hitting .475 during his 11-game hitting streak, and is leading the Mets with 36 hits since debuting on July 24. His .883 OPS through 32 games ranks fifth in Mets history (min. 100 PA), and is the best mark since Michael Conforto (.906) in 2015. Conforto, like McNeil, debuted on July 24 of that year.

➢ Javy Baez has five multi-hit games during his seven-game hit streak, and has homered three times and driven in eight runs over that span. With 97 RBI, he is the outright NL leader in RBI this season.

➢ Noah Syndergaard’s 9-3 (.750) record would be the best by a Mets pitcher in a season since R.A. Dickey’s 20-6 (.769) CY Young season in 2012. In his career against the Cubs, Syndergaard has struck out 22 and allowed just four earned runs over 18.0 innings in three starts; the Mets have gone 2-1 in those games.

Jon Lester allowed nine runs in his last start at Wrigley, just the fifth time in his career he has allowed at least that many runs. Since then, he has made two starts away from home and allowed one run.