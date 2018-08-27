× Carlos Rodon continues strong summer in a White Sox win over the Yankees

NEW YORK – All of the hoopla around the team’s young pitching staff is circulating around No. 34, and that’s fair.

Michael Kopech’s debut is arguably the most anticipated moment of a long and, at times, trying second season of the White Sox rebuild. The fact that he’s delivered a few memorable moments in his first two games gives fans of the franchise some more faith that future success could be around the corner.

At the same time, however, one of the prospects that arrived with the franchise before the official rebuild started is staking his claim to a major role in the future of the franchise. Very quietly, he’s putting together one of the better summers for a starter in Major League Baseball.

Carlos Rodon added another quality start to his fourth campaign with the White Sox against the second-highest scoring team in baseball – the New York Yankees. It wasn’t a dominant start, but the lefty worked into the seventh inning and allowed just two runs and two hits in a 6-2 victory for his team.

Gleyber Torres’ two-run homer in the fourth inning is all the Yankees to scratch across against Rodon, who walked four and struck out two to improve his record to 6-3 on the season. It also adds to a month where the pitcher allowed just seven earned runs in 35 innings of work and for a second-straight month posted an ERA under one.

Rodon had a 1.88 ERA in the month of July and hasn’t lost a decision since June 30th.

The White Sox offense picked him up after the Torres’ homer gave New York a two-run lead. They got it all back in the sixth when Yoan Moncada’s two-run double and a Nick Delmonico sacrifice fly put the White Sox up 3-2. Tim Anderson extended the lead with a double in the seventh and two more runs in the ninth on an error and wild pitch made up the final margin.

But once again, it was Rodon’s efforts on the mound that were the main story. Don’t forget his role in the White Sox rebuild, even if some of the younger prospects steal some of the thunder here and there.