Brawl breaks out at birthday party; Residents want suburban business to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORRDIGE, Ill. – Some residents in the north suburbs want a business with a history of problems closed permanently.

A large brawl broke out at Go Bananas, an indoor family theme park in Norridge, on Saturday.

Norridge police say it was after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when two groups of people started arguing.

“Some people weren’t comfortable with some other people in the establishment,” Police chief David Disselhorst said. "Words were exchanged.”

Cell phone video of the incident showed several customers kicking and punching one another. A woman was slammed on the floor and someone threw trash can on top of her. Another woman grabbed a mop and swung it like a baseball bat at the crowd.

Disselhorst said one man was injured in the melee.

“They found a man who was bleeding from his head,” he said. “(He) was actually trying to break up a fight between two other patrons.”

Witnesses told police he had been hit over the head with a chair.

He did not press charges.

Neither the restaurant management nor any other witnesses cooperated with officers, so there were no arrests.

Norridge residents started online petition demanding that the business be closed. It has been signed by more than 3,000 people.

James Chmura, village president, said he’s upset about the incident and is gathering information on the number of police calls and emergency incidents at Go Bananas.

He’s also conducting a legal review of the village ordinance on nuisance businesses.

“Whatever we do will have to be done with the reports and what our ordinances say,” he said. “And until I get all of that information together and speak with our attorney, that decision will not be made”

The owner of Go Bananas did not respond to WGN News’s request for comment.