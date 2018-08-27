× 2 Mundelein students charged after shooting threat referencing Columbine, police say

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Increased security was present Monday at a north west suburban middle school after a student made threats on social media.

Investigators say the threats against Fremont Middle School in Mundelein, referenced the deadly Columbine school shooting.

Two 13-year-olds were arrested and charged with possessing ammunition.

Only one of the boys faces additional charges for making the threats.

Detectives found the ammunition after questioning him, but did not find a gun.

Both boys are being held in a juvenile detention facility.