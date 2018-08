Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. -- Police are conducting a death investigation in south suburban Midlothian.

Two bodies were discovered inside an apartment complex around 9 a.m. Monday at 147th Street and Homan Avenue.

Sources tell WGN News the bodies of a man and woman had been shot.

The medical examiner has yet to release the official cause of death.

Family members declined comment and are asking for privacy.