× Why the big difference in number of deaths in 1934, 1995 heat waves?

Dear Tom,

So many people died in the 1995 summer heat wave in Chicago but not in the 1934 heat wave. Why the big difference in the death numbers between 1934 and 1995?

— Francisco Valentin, University of Chicago

Dear Francisco,

At least 739 Chicagoans died in the July 1995 heat wave, but probably fewer than 30 died in the July 1934 heat event, although the 1934 heat wave was longer-lasting and much more intense.

The explanation has to do with the way people lived and behaved back then. John Russick of the Chicago History Museum says air conditioning was nonexistent in the 1930s, but during heat waves people slept on their roofs and their porches. “Many people said they used to go into the park and sleep, which sort of sounds remarkable to us today.” In 1995, many elderly Chicagoans died in hot apartments (with no air conditioning) that were sealed because of fear of crime.